They arrested this Monday in Castelar the motochorro who assaulted and murdered a psychologist in Ramos Mejía. Had been benefited by the releases in the coronavirus pandemic.

Alejandro Miguel Ochoa was captured in the last hours of the night, in an operation that was carried out in Hortiguera and Lamadrid, in Castelar, Morón district.

The man was caught in the last hours of the day, in Castelar. They found him with the motorcycle that he would have used in the attack against María Rosa Daglio (56 years old).

Alejandro Ochoa, the motochorro arrested for the assault and murder of a psychologist in Ramos Mejía.

Daglio, who had four children and two grandchildren, was assaulted on Friday afternoon when I was walking on the sidewalk, at 300 Belgrano Street. The criminal took his wallet and the woman fell violently to the ground.

Although at first it was said that she had suffered a heart attack, the autopsy revealed that the psychologist died of internal bleeding.

The case was labeled “homicide on the occasion of robbery.” The prosecutor Federico Medone intervenes.

