With only 13 videos published, Gabino silva became a phenomenon on YouTube. His aggressive style led to the majority of his posts quickly surpassing 500,000 views.

Visits and followers have not stopped increasing in recent months, making it a true phenomenon that summons crowds of young people.

This was demonstrated on Sunday, with a meeting in the planetarium that ended badly: the City Police took him into custody in a patrol car while he harangued dozens of followers after a massive “gathering” in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event occurred at the Galileo Galilei Planetarium, located in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo. After Gabino was arrested, hundreds of young people began to rebuke the City Police officers to release him..

The controversial Gabino Silva has an aggressive style.

This moment was recorded in some videos posted by the teens who were there. “Gabino Silva was recently taken prisoner for making a meeting at the Planetarium, it is literally the scene where they take the joker and everything rots, take care (Horacio Rodríguez) Larreta,” @Manuelvintage tweeted.

The young man was delayed inside the City Police patrol car, but was quickly released, in principle, because of what his followers believe was social pressure. Only on TikTok it has more than 518 thousand followers and 5 million “likes”.

Aggressive humor

This controversial youtuber and tiktoker with a strong presence on the networks It is followed by many young people and it has become viral in recent times for not respecting the restrictions corresponding to sanitary security measures, such as the use of a mask or mask and social distance.

In addition, his videos record attacks in different cities, such as Rosario or Lomas de Zamora, where approaches people on the street with great vehemence.

Many of these productions caused the rejection of other content generators of the networks, who also asked not to be followed, since it does not offer a good example.

That is how youtuber Martín Pérez Di Salvo, better known as “Coscu”, He asked his followers to stop consuming what Gabino publishes.

One of the videos that caused the most outrage was the one that recorded his attack on a person on the street whom he accused of trying to rob him.

Despite the fact that in the first seconds of the recording the youtuber is seen trying to be funny, then he begins to hit the supposed thief and chases him for a block.

