Carolina Píparo’s husband (44), Juan Ignacio Buzali (47), was arrested this Friday accused of running over two motorcyclists on New Year’s Eve, after suffering an assault by motorcycle jets in a herd.

Judicial sources confirmed Clarion that the prosecutor Eugenia Di Lorenzo charged Buzali with “Attempted murder” against Luis Levalle (23) and a 17-year-old adolescent who, in the early morning of January 1, were driving a motorcycle on Calle 21 between 38 and 39 in La Plata.

The arrest of Píparo’s husband took place this Friday afternoon in the country house of Grand Bell, where he resides, by agents of the Buenos Aires Police. Buzali will be detained at the headquarters of the DDI in La Plata until this Saturday, when Di Lorenzo takes an investigatory statement.

For researchers, there are sufficient “evidence” to determine the “Intentionality” de Buzali in ramming the motorcyclists, spokesmen said. Among them, the 17th Prosecutor’s Office took into account the videos, the expert opinions and the statements of witnesses to determine that it was not an accident.

Carolina Píparo and Juan Ignacio Buzali during the sentence in the trial against the gang that committed the bank leak against the woman in 2010. Photo DYN / JAVIER BRUSCO.

The cause was initially labeled “minor injuries” but on Thursday night it changed to “attempted homicide” with the appearance of a video of moments prior to the impact of the Fiat 500L with the motorcycle that confirmed the prosecutor’s hypothesis.

With these elements, Di Lorenzo requested the arrest of Buzali that was granted by the judge of Guarantees of La Plata Marcela Garmendia.

Although Buzali had already testified as a witness in the robbery case, as the type of crime he is charged with provides for a prison sentence, he was arrested. Later, his lawyers, Fernando Burlando and Fabián Améndola, could ask for his release while he is still on trial if they meet the legal requirements, such as not having a record.

Earlier, a 14-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of being part of the motorcycle gang that assaulted Píparo. The Police carried out several raids and, at the time of the arrest in the El Palihue neighborhood, the agents kidnapped the suspect a Honda motorcycle similar to the one involved in the robbery. Items used in the event were also found: two 22-gauge magazines and clothing.

The Fiat 500 driven by Carolina Píparo’s husband, stopped in front of Plaza Moreno.

Meanwhile, five other suspects, several of them minors, have already been identified and are wanted by the Police, as confirmed by Clarion case sources.

The assault and the double pursuit began at 1.40 on Friday the 1st when the provincial deputy of Juntos por el Cambio was in the passenger seat of her car, in front of her in-laws’ house, at 47 between 15 and 16. In that instant six thieves appeared on three motorcycles, at least two of them armed. One pointed a revolver at Buzali and the other buttted Píparo’s window to demand his wallet and cell phone.

Luis Lavalle (23) one of the motorcyclists injured in the road incident involving Buzali and Píparo in La Plata. Photo Mauricio Nievas

The jets escaped with the deputy’s belongings and the woman called 911 several times. Also a neighbor, according to the victim’s own account. Just at 2 a.m., a patrol car arrived at the door of the in-laws’ house. The policemen drew up a record and told the couple to go to the 1st police station.

On the way to the sectional, Buzali and Píparo saw the motorcycles that attacked them and began to follow them. The woman called 911 again to pass the location of the suspects to the police. Part of the sequence was recorded by the municipal security cameras.

According to Píparo’s account, the three initial motorcycles were joined by another two and, on Calle 21 between 38 and 39, they felt “locked in” and, when trying to escape, they collided with one of the vehicles. There it started a second chase, this time from motorcycles to the Fiat 500L. It all ended when the couple stopped at a police checkpoint to ask for help and report what happened.

Carolina Píparo had already been a victim of the motochorros when in 2010 she was shot during a bank outflow, also in La Plata. At that time the woman was 9 months pregnant and, as a result of the attack, she had to be subjected to a forced delivery and her son, Isidro, died a week after birth.

