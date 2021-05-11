A 48-year-old man was arrested this Monday in the town of Berisso after being accused of selling illegally Sinopharm vaccine dose against the coronavirus at 5,000 pesos each.

The scammer, identified as Leonardo Álvarez, was apprehended in the Civic Park after Buenos Aires Police detectives mounted a false scenario so that the suspect believed that he was negotiating a sale with a man in the area, while the sequence was monitored by the police.

The investigation had begun a week ago, when a neighbor told the mayor of Berisso, Fabian Cagliari, who had offered him a dose of the vaccine for 5,000 pesos. Together with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, they organized the delivery with the seller.

In all, they seized a shipment of eight doses of the vaccine china and others 12 empty vials. Syringes, cash and a refrigerant were also found to maintain the cold chain.

Sinopharm vaccine dose, syringes and seized money.

The man would have been temporarily hired by the Ministry of Health of the province of Buenos Aires to work in the logistics area in a health post located in a headquarters of the Association of State Workers (ATE) in Berisso.

Thus, the DDI of La Plata arrested a man accused of fraud in Berisso. It offered supposed Sinopharm vaccines and sold them for 5,000 pesos. pic.twitter.com/UEM6PHYQR2 – Mauro Szeta (@mauroszeta) May 11, 2021

The file by Aggravated larceny and attempted fraud It is in the hands of the UFI N ° 3 of La Plata in charge of the prosecutor Marcelo Martini, who investigates how the man acquired the vaccines and if there is an accomplice involved in the crime.

In dialogue with C5N, the Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berni, reported that this Tuesday the analyzes of the doses seized from the fraudster will be carried out: “Most likely, what is inside is a placebo”.

Sinopharm vaccine dose, syringes and seized money.

“I am not saying this with complete certainty but it would be logical to think about it,” he added and said that it is about “An isolated event”.

DB