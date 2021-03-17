A man of legal age is the sixth person arrested for the attack on the vehicle of the President of the Nation Alberto Fernández, which occurred on Saturday in Lago Puelo. He was identified in the filming and lives in that town. Like the previous five, regained his freedom but is still linked to the cause. Meanwhile, he resigned from the position of director of lands of Lago Puelo, Gustavo Castro. Is a anti-mining activist that he was attacked by representatives of the UOCRA on the day of the incidents. They point to him as one of the drivers of the attacks on the presidential vehicle. But he defended himself: “I am a parsley,” he said in a report published by Clarion.

The prosecutor investigating the facts, Carlos Diaz Meyer, said “For now we are not aware that there have been” infiltrators ” at the protest. And he assured that “we continue with the actions of what happened in the province. What happened to the custody of the president is the spring of federal justice. “

For his part, the Chubut police chief, commissioner Miguel Gómez told Clarion that “in the next few hours there could be more news regarding who was responsible for the incident. The investigation squad is working very well. And soon we will find all those who caused the disturbance. He confessed that he feels “very hurt by everything that was said about the provincial police.” And he added: “I was not in the province that day (I was at a meeting of Patagonian police chiefs in Neuquén, where the minister Sabrina frederic) and since I don’t know the facts in detail for now, I’m going to keep silent ”.

Prosecutor Díaz Meyer investigates the facts. “For now I cannot say that there were infiltrators” / Jornada

Last Saturday An anti-mining group attacked the vehicle that was transporting the President of the Nation with stones Alberto Fernández and a delegation of ministers. His partner, Fabiola Yáñez, was also there. Fernández had come to Lago Puelo to make announcements and tour the area affected by devastating forest fires in the Chubut mountain range. More than 300 families were left without their homes, devoured by fire. But after having a panorama of what happened and when leaving the Cultural Center of Lago Puelo to make a tour, the vehicle was attacked with stones by anti-mining militants.

The president was totally unprotected. From this fact a fierce internment was unleashed between the province and the Nation. The first accuses the mayor of Lago Puelo, Augusto Sanchez, to the deputy Santiago Igon (from La Cámpora) and the presidential custody for having withheld information about the visit. National officials hold the governor accountable Mariano arcioni. “We told him not to go but it was the same,” they say. Chubut. Correspondent.

