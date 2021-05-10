The police of the City of Buenos Aires arrested a man accused of setting fire to at least three cars on public roads, in an arson raid through the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Parque Chacabuco on Sunday afternoon.

The three accidents were reported between 3:14 p.m. and 3:46 p.m. this Sunday, at Saraza 1127, Vernet 399 and Santander 908 streets, addresses with seven blocks away between each of the fires.

According to sources in the investigation, several calls were made simultaneously to the emergency service to report the fire in vehicles on public roads.

Firefighters responded to the alerts and put out the fires, without being injured in the events.

In none of the three places where the fires occurred are City cameras installed.

According to data provided by witnesses to the attacks, police officers, cycling, they scoured the area and achieved find the material author, to who kidnapped fuel evidence of crime.

This is a man in a street situation identified as Roberto Carlos Lopez, 34 years old.

Had at least five robbery records since 2019, including an arrest in flagrante delicto, that is, he was discovered while stealing.

DS