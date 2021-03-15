Five people were arrested on Monday morning, accused of participating in the attack on the truck in which President Alberto Fernández was traveling in Lago Puelo, Chubut, on Saturday.

The news was confirmed by the province’s Security Minister, Federico Massoni, who also announced that there are two other arrest warrants.

The arrests occurred during a series of raids in the towns of Esquel, El Hoyo and Lago Puelo.

The attack took place at a time when the President and his entourage were leaving the Lago Puelo Cultural Center, one of the towns affected by the forest fires in the Chubut mountain range.

At that time, protesters threw stones and then hit the windows of the presidential vehicle due to the total absence of custody. Due to this incident, the presidential entourage suspended a tour by land and went to reach a Federal Police helicopter.

Regarding the claims and insults, the President, in a brief contact with the media that were waiting for him at the scene, stated that those who were demonstrating “are more concerned about the mining issue (than the fires), but it is a province issue, not mine, and the people of Chubut must resolve it “.

“I know perfectly well the two views that exist but it is not a problem of mine, the people of Chubut must solve it,” he insisted.

News in development.

JPE