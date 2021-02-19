Two women of 34 and 44 years old have been surprised when, disguised as old women, they tried to obtain the second dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus in the state of Florida (United States), as they have reported local media.

The events took place yesterday, when two women, Olga Monroy-Ramirez and Martha Vivian Monroy, They appeared disguised as elderly women at a health center for immunization against COVID-19. However, it was not the first time that they used this ruse to get ahead of the vaccination process, since A few weeks ago they managed to receive the first dose of the drug.

The health authorities have detailed that the citizens wore hats, glasses and gloves to disguise their true identity.

Their driving licenses gave them away

When it was your turn, the doctor warned that, despite the fact that they had already been administered the first dose of the vaccine, the dates of birth did not coincide with those they had used to register in the drug access request program. And, when in doubt, heThe security forces contrasted the dates with those on their driver’s licenses and proved that it was a scam.

Therefore, and “although no criminal proceedings were opened against them”, As confirmed by the director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, Raúl Pino, They were informed “immediately” that they would not be vaccinated and that they would agree to the second dose “when appropriate.”

Apparently, according to Pino, They might not be the only cases of identity theft to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, since the doses of drugs “are the most popular products in the world today.”

Vaccine tourism

The state of Florida had to change its vaccination strategy during the month of January, as a phenomenon baptized as the “Vaccine tourism”. Citizens from other parts of the country traveled to Florida because “anyone over 65 could get vaccinated there.”

However, the authorities imposed a new criterion and began to demand proof of residency to avoid this phenomenon. Currently, citizens over 64 years of age, health and social health personnel and people who live in residences or centers for people with disabilities have the right to the vaccine.

Florida has registered 1.85 million infections since the pandemic began and 29,473 people have died because of the disease. The state has already vaccinated 3.8 million people, according to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.