You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
The attack would have occurred in the streets of Guayaquil.
Image taken from social networks @SACPolitical
The attack would have occurred in the streets of Guayaquil.
Prosecutor César Suárez was investigating the takeover of a television channel in Guayaquil.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
The Ecuadorian Police arrested two people allegedly related to the murder of prosecutor César Suárezwhich occurred on Wednesday in the coastal city of Guayaquil, when a state of emergency and a declaration of internal armed conflict was in force in the country due to the actions of criminal gangs.
“We have apprehended 2 suspects involved in the murder of prosecutor César Suárez, in Guayaquil, after investigative proceedings that made it possible to identify their alleged participation in the criminal act,” wrote the General Commander of the Police, César, on his X account (formerly Twitter). Zapata.
#Urgent ||
We have arrested 2 suspects involved in the murder of prosecutor César Suárez, in #GYEafter investigative procedures that made it possible to identify the alleged participation in the criminal act.
Indications: rifle, 2 pistols, feeders and 2 vehicles. pic.twitter.com/aKYdiRAhkZ
—GraD. César Augusto Zapata Correa (@CmdtPoliciaEc) January 18, 2024
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…
EFE
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#arrest #people #related #murder #prosecutor #Ecuador
Leave a Reply