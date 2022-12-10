National Police agents arrested last Friday two “pateristas” who were transporting eight immigrants in a boat that was found adrift 35 miles from Cartagena, according to sources close to the case. The boat was sailing in the middle of a strong storm, with wind gusts of 36 knots and waves of between five and six meters. The vessel was sighted by the ship ‘Arklow Woods’, which notified the Rescue Coordination Center in Cartagena. The ship ‘Salvamar Draco’ located it and rescued ten people (seven men, one woman and two minors) in good health. The immigrants were transferred from the port of Cartagena to the CATE.

Thanks to the investigation, the agents of the Immigration Brigade were able to identify and arrest the two pilots of the boat, supposedly members of the criminal organization and responsible for steering the boat on its journey from the African coast to Spain. Those arrested, accused of a crime of favoring illegal immigration, will go to court this Sunday, predictably, before the Investigative Court on duty in Cartagena.