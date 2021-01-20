The National Police have detained two minors in Molina de Segura, both 15 years old, as alleged perpetrators of a crime of harassment for continued harassment of a colleague from the institute where they are studying, Corps sources reported in a statement.

The officers recall that victims of this type of harassment suffer a serious damage to their state of mind, a situation that negatively influences their concentration for studies, taking away the desire to go to school. These situations even lead to serious eating disorders for the victims as they are subjected to stressful situations.

In many cases, it takes months or years to file a complaint in the hope that the teasing and harassment will stop. In addition, bullying is not usually limited to school hours, nor does it occur only in the facilities of the educational center, sometimes it transcends outside that area and, when the situation becomes untenable, it is the moment in which those affected decide to put in police knowledge of everything that happened.

Before any symptom of ‘bullying’, the National Police encourages to immediately inform the Body, parents or teachers.

Teasing, harassment and continuous harassment between students inside or outside the classroom, or through social networks, is a form of psychological and verbal abuse persecuted by the National Police.

The State Security Forces and Bodies recall the existence of the Master Plan for Coexistence and Improvement of Security in Educational Centers and their Environments, through which information and advice are given to avoid bullying behaviors.