As we all celebrate the Game of the Year award for Elden Ring at The Game Awards, an unexpected event took place. After Hidetaka Miyazaki finished his acceptance speech, a young man appeared on the main stage to deliver a confusing message. As a consequence, the individual was arrested.

For all those who didn’t watch the ceremony live, a young man took the stage right after Hidetaka Miyazaki, and issued the following message:

“I want to nominate this award to my Reformed Orthodox Rabbi, Bill Clinton.”

What does this message mean? Well, no one is sure. In accordance with a user on Twitter, the young man had already planned to carry out this interruption. Moments later, Geoff Keighley, organizer of The Game Awards, confirmed that this individual had been arrested.

The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested. —Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 9, 2022

At the moment the details behind the reason, the true meaning of this message, and the consequences that the individual will face. On related topics, you can meet all the winners of the event here.

Editor’s Note:

For a moment, the attention of Elden Ring it was stolen by this young man. It was an extremely rare moment that will surely not be repeated in the future. Even so, one must not forget what a great honor the work of the Elden Ring received during this ceremony.

Via: Geoff Keighley