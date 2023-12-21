The Nicaraguan bishop Isidoro del Carmen Mora Ortega, of the Diocese of Siuna, in the Caribbean of Nicaragua, was arrested this Wednesday by agents of the National Policel, a day after invoking in a homily the imprisoned bishop Rolando Álvarez, sentenced last February to more than 26 years in prison for crimes considered treason after refusing to leave his country.

“We denounce the kidnapping of Monsignor Isidoro Mora by the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, which continues with its constant persecution against the Catholic Church of Nicaragua,” said the Libertad Religiosa Nicaragua community on its social networks.

Bishop Mora “was arrested for sending messages and prayers in favor of the town's bishop, Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, who has spent more than 500 days in prison in

Nicaragua,” the former Nicaraguan ambassador to the OAS, Arturo McFields, wrote on his social network account X (formerly Twitter).

McFields, who rebelled against the Ortega Government with a harsh and unexpected plea in which he denounced the “dictatorship” of his country and demanded the release of political prisoners, said that the “Nicaraguan dictatorship is advancing in its day of attacks against the Catholic Church, and with Mora “there would already be two bishops in prison for preaching the gospel.”

The television station of the Spanish Episcopal Conference, @THIRTEEN_es, is echoed in the noon religious news about the arrest this December 20. in #Nicaragua of the bishop of Siuna, Monsignor Isidoro del Carmen Mora, by the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo. 👇 pic.twitter.com/CZMb33yVLt — Israel González Espinoza (@israeldej94) December 21, 2023

Bishop Mora was arrested one day after presiding over a mass on the occasion of the 99th anniversary of the canonical creation of the Diocese of Matagalpa (north), chaired by Bishop Álvarez, in which he assured that the Episcopal Conference of

Nicaragua remains united in prayer, both for that Diocese and for the imprisoned leader.

“I would like to express the greetings of the Episcopal Conference. We are always united praying for this beloved Diocese of Matagalpa, praying for Monsignor Rolando, praying for the journey of each one of you,” said Monsignor Mora as he began his homily in the San Pedro Apóstol Cathedral. , in Matagalpa.

Nicaraguan bishop Rolando Álvarez.

The religious, who was appointed bishop of the Diocese of Siuna by Pope Francis on April 8, 2021, was previously a priest of the San Ramón parish Nonato, from the Diocese of Matagalpa.

“A greeting also to all my brother priests of this Diocese who accompany us and as good servants of the Lord encourage and sanctify the people of God. My prayers, my affection and friendship for you and for Monsignor Rolando,” added the Bishop of Siuna.

The National Police has neither confirmed nor denied the bishop's alleged arrest, while different opposition leaders have already demanded his release.

Mora becomes the second bishop detained in Nicaragua. The first was Álvarez, who on February 10 was sentenced to 26 years and 4 months in prison. stripped of his nationality, and his citizen rights suspended for life for crimes considered treason.

That sentence was handed down a day after Álvarez refused to get on a plane that was going to take him, along with 222 other released Nicaraguan political prisoners, to the United States, which provoked the indignation of President Ortega, who on national television described him as ” arrogant”, “unhinged” and “energetic”.

Álvarez is the first bishop to be arrested, charged and convicted since Ortega returned to power in Nicaragua in 2007. after coordinating a Government Board from 1979 to 1985, and presiding over Nicaragua for the first time from 1985 to 1990.

The relations between the Ortega Government and the Catholic Church are experiencing moments of great tension, marked by the expulsion and imprisonment of priests, the prohibition of religious activities, and the suspension of diplomatic relations.

