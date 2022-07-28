Guadalajara Jalisco. – Francisco AyonWhoever it was right-hand man of the former governor of Jalisco, Aristotle Sandovalit was detained to investigate possible irregularities committed during his tenure as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Pension Institute of the State (Ipejal).

The former official, considered the closest man to the president assassinated on December 18, 2020, served as head of the Education secretary and it was even interim mayor of Guadalajarabefore occupying the tenure in the pension institute.

It should be noted that said administration, which began on March 1, 2013 and ended on December 5, 2018, has been singled out on different occasions for irregularities, especially in the use of investments made with workers’ money.

We recommend you read:

Crime impacts the prices of the basic food basket in Mexico

Beer Festival returns to Guadalajara

They reject statements by the Prosecutor’s Office in the Luz Raquel case

The current governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, has pointed out the economic crisis that these actions generated, even leaving a shortage of an amount greater than two billion pesos (mp).

It should be noted that Francisco Ayón will remain in prison at least until the next tuesday august secondwhen his hearing is held, attached to the constitutional term to which he accepted that allows up to 144 hours to determine his link to the process until the date set.

The former secretary of Jalisco is being investigated for the alleged deviations and improper use of powers and powers, in addition, the same prosecutor’s office in charge of investigating crimes of corruption warned that it is the only information that will be issued until the case is resolved, to avoid affecting the case.