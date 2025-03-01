The escape occurred at dinner time when, taking advantage of the fact that the surveillance was focused on the dining area, the inmate jumped the first wall and agreed to the security perimeter, which meets several rubble and belongings for works





The Civil Guard of Cuenca has confirmed the arrest this Saturday of the Prisoner escaped last Tuesday of the Cuenca Penitentiary Center.

The leak took place last Tuesday and as soon as the Civil Guard of Cuenca established a search device throughout the province while noticeing all the border provinces and the rest of the security forces and bodies.

According to penitentiary sources, the events occurred at dinner time when, taking advantage of the fact that surveillance was focused on the dining area, The inmate jumped the first wall and agreed to the security perimeter, which meets several debris and belongings for works.

Finally, this Saturday, a person who has been identified as the inmate escape from the Cuenca prison has been arrested, as confirmed by the Civil Guard.