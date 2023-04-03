Víctor, pilot of the hot air balloon that caught fire in Teotihuacán, remains as a detainee at the General Hospital of Tulancingo, Hidalgo, where he receives medical attention.

According to the Ministry of Health, at around 2:30 in the afternoon, members of the Regional Prosecutor’s Office of the State of Mexico entered the presumed responsible of the accident.

Meanwhile, Regina Atzini, the 13-year-old girl, who was injured while traveling in a hot air balloon, in the company of her parents, who died when the aircraft collapsed near the Teotihuacán Archaeological Zone (ZAT) It is reported as stable.

On Sunday morning, a hot air balloon flying over Teotihuacán, Mexico, caught fire, causing a accident in which two parents died and whose sole survivor, the daughter of the two fatalities, It is now in a stable state.

More than 24 hours after the tragic accident, the pilot was arrested on suspicion of his alleged responsibility.

The pilot, identified by authorities as Víctor, is confined in a hospital and was expected to be released on Sunday.

For its part, the Attorney General’s Office announced that they only received the collaboration letter and the entire file is handled by their Mexican counterparts.

The Secretary of Health of the State of Mexico reported that the minor of 13 years and 10 months of age was transferred initially to the General Hospital of Axapusco for presenting polytrauma, proximal fracture of the right humerus and second degree burns in 4% from the body surface.

Reyna Gloria Sarmiento Lara, maternal grandmother of the minor who survived the accident, informed the TV Azteca cameras that she is stable; however, the girl still does not know of the death of her parents.

Reyna Gloria Sarmiento Lara, Regina’s maternal grandmother, survivor of a hot air balloon crash in #Teotihuacan He shares with us that 13-year-old Regina’s medical report is stable. pic.twitter.com/mdOc8hg7fF — TV Azteca Edomex (@AztecaEdoMex) April 2, 2023

After being assessed by the health personnel, it was decided to transfer the minor to the Children’s Hospital of the Maternal and Child Institute of the State of Mexico (IMIEM), where A computed tomography of the skull was performed, which was found to be normal.

In addition, laboratory and cabinet studies were carried out, for which reason it was programmed for surgery, to correct the fracture of the right humerus and reduce dislocation of the humeral head; surgical washing of wounds and burns was also carried out, and evaluation for plastic surgery was estimated.

The Mexican agency pointed out that she is accompanied by her family and his health status is reported as stable.

State government sources revealed that the bodies of Regina Atzini’s parents, Viridiana Becerril Sarmiento, 39, and José Edgar Nolasco Chávez, 50 years, they were handed over to their relatives and transferred to Mexico City where they originate.

Hot air flights continue as normal

Although the accident in which two people died and the minor was injured was recorded yesterday, this Sunday the hot air balloon flights in the ZAT were not suspended.

Those in charge of the companies that provide the service, which ensure that they have all the provisions to operate, they said that the authorities did not impose any restrictions on them to carry out their activities.

The visitors arrived early at the different balloon ports to fly over the archaeological zone.

After the sun came up, the aircraft took off to cross the air over the Teotihuacán Valley region.

EL UNIVERSAL (MEXICO) / GDA

