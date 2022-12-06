After having run over a man twice during a terrifying road on Tecnológico avenue in the municipality of MetepecState of Mexico, state authorities arrested the person responsible.

According to the Secretary of Security of the State of Mexico (SSEM)Two drivers of a Nissan Versa and a Honda Accord started an argument on Avenida Tecnológico and Paseo Tollocan, near the Francisco I. Madero neighborhood.

A video was broadcast through social networks in which the two drivers are seen fighting on the road.

The driver of the Versa vehicle gets out of the car and kicks the Accord car, so the driver of the Honda car runs over it twice and then crashes into the Versa.

The facts were reported by a call to 911, so elements of the police went to the scene and arrested the alleged driver, as likely responsible for the crimes of injuries and property damage.

Through social networks, the Secretary of Security of the State of Mexico He said that he detained those possibly involved in the road accident. The attacker was identified as Luis and has already been made available to the authorities, who will determine his legal status.