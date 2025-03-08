Interior of the gym whose owner has been arrested in Tomelloso

The owner of the premises would have installed hidden devices in sensitive areas of the gym, violating the privacy of dozens of women. The complaint, filed by several users, activated immediate action protocols by the authorities



03/08/2025



Updated at 9:12 p.m.





The Government delegate in Castilla-La Mancha, Milagros Tolónhas confirmed on Saturday the opening of an investigation to clarify the complaint against the owner of a gym in Tomelloso (Ciudad Real), accused of illegally recording users of the center.

According to information collected, The owner of the establishment would have installed hidden devices in sensitive areas of the gymviolating the privacy of dozens of women. The complaint, filed by several users, activated immediate action protocols by the authorities.

Asked by journalists before participating in the march convened by the 8-M platform in ToledoTolón reported that “there is an ongoing investigation and we will wait to see what the results tell us.” The Government delegate emphasized the importance of “guaranteeing safe spaces for women.”