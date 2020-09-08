The Police have arrested Juan Carlos Santórum, probably the most wished drug traffickers in Spain. This neighbor of Villanova de Arousa was in search and seize for 4 months for being, presumably, behind the operation that supposed to smuggle some 3,000 kilos of cocaine aboard a submarine within the Vigo estuary. These occasions occurred final November.

Too, the Police accuse him of being the organizer of the cargo of 4,000 kilos of this similar drug that he was intercepted by the GRECO of the Nationwide Police and the Customs Surveillance Service (SVA) on the excessive seas once they have been crusing on the Karar ship. This occurred in April.

He surrenders, is launched, and is subsequently arrested

From that day I used to be in search and seize till this Monday, when the Police arrested him as he was on his technique to the Provincial Courtroom of Pontevedra to look earlier than the choose, based on sources consulted by the newspaper The nation.

The humorous factor is that Juan Carlos days earlier than his arrest determined to give up to the Vigo court docket, however he was despatched dwelling as a result of “There was no grievance in opposition to him”, factors a consultant to The country. In actual fact, this similar particular person explains that “They consulted the Nationwide Police, the Civil Guard and within the courts themselves and nothing was recorded”. After that failed ‘try’ of supply, he was referred to as to look this previous Monday on the Provincial Courtroom of Pontevedra.

It was when he was on his technique to that appointment that he was intercepted by the Police and arrested. The Civil Guard, based on The nation, has defined: “There was a request for admission to jail since final Friday, but it surely was from the Fourth Part of Pontevedra.” Sources from the armed institute allege to the identical newspaper that the narco appeared on Sunday and in a guard court docket in Vigo for “authorized points”, and it’s understood that from there they might not ship him to jail.

He pleads not responsible

After being admitted to jail, Santórum will face two costs of drug trafficking. He pleads not responsible, insists that “it is all rigged” and goal “shady agreements between essential Galician drug traffickers and authorities”.