The Mexican Prosecutor’s Office arrested in Coyoacán a Sergio ‘N’, the man accused of throwing a puppy into a pot with boiling oil in Tecámac (Mexico).

Elements of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico and the National Anti-Homicide Commission (CONAHO) of the Federal Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), completed the arrest warrant against the subject.

The institution reported that the detainee is investigated for his possible responsibility in the criminal act of Animal Abuse occurred on Sunday, May 28, when he entered a butcher shop located in the town of San Pablo Tecalco, municipality of Tecámac, verbally assaulted the tenant, threatened him with a sharp instrument, and when leaving the establishment held one of the canines that they were in that place and he threw it into a saucepan with boiling oilwhich caused the death of the animal.

The detainee is transferred to Agency 50 of the CDMX Attorney General’s Office for certification and subsequent submission to the corresponding Judicial Authority who will determine his legal situation. This subject should be considered innocent until a final sentence is handed down against him.

Lacking a certification with medical examiners, the convoy of ministerial agents from the State of Mexico who were transporting Sergio N, returned to Agency 50 of the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) to conclude the process.

The convoy headed for Vértiz when they immediately returned to the FGJ facilities in the Doctores neighborhood.

🔴With screams and blows, they transfer Sergio “N” to Agency 50 of the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) to conclude the process#VIDEO: Kevin Ruiz / EL UNIVERSAL pic.twitter.com/IVed5jb9mM — The Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) May 30, 2023

What happened in Tecamac with the dog Benito?

Apparently under the influence of alcohol and armed, a man threw a dog into a saucepan that boiled with oil and died on the spot due to the burns he suffered.

The video went viral on May 29. and disseminated by the Peludos Desamparados association, it is observed when a subject leaves a butcher shop and takes a dog that was outside the business with another dog and He throws it into the pot where they prepare the chicharrón.

The aggressor He then got into a Volkswagen vehicle, type Pointer, whitewhile another man comes out to see that the animal is inside the bucket and tries to help it out.

They consider it an “infinite cruelty”

The head of the SSPC, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, reported that the case of a man who threw a dog into a pot of boiling oil in Edomex He was already being investigated by the federal government and an arrest warrant was being sought.. “It is a case of infinite cruelty,” he said during the morning conference of the President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

EL UNIVERSAL (Mexico) / GDA