This Friday, the Civil Guard arrested the ex-partner of the woman who had been missing in Cieza for two days. The man, of Moroccan nationality, like her girl, has a restraining order for mistreatment and, allegedly, he threatened her through WhatsApp messages just a few days ago.

Special teams from the Civil Guard have set up a device to try to locate the woman who disappeared last Wednesday morning after leaving her home to make purchases at the weekly street market. The protocol focuses both on the city of Cieza itself and on the area of ​​the Segura River, with brigades of the Judicial Police that have moved from Murcia and with the Group of Specialists in Underwater Activities (GEAS) arrived from Cartagena.

The complaint was made on Thursday by a brother of the missing woman, explaining to the Benemérita that his sister had left her home on Avenida de la Estación de Cieza on Wednesday at 9 in the morning in the company of her daughter, whom she left in Christ Crucified school. Later, and according to the same testimony, she returned home to go out again to do some shopping at the weekly traveling market that is held every Wednesday in Cieza.

Seeing that it was time to pick up the minor from school and her sister did not return, the complainant decided to go after her. Hours passed and upon verifying that her sister did not appear, he decided, already in the early hours of Thursday, to file the corresponding complaint with the Civil Guard barracks.

In his testimony, the complainant warned that his sister’s ex-partner has a restraining order and that in WhatsApp conversations last Tuesday, September 12, he threatened her. Specifically, the alleged aggressor would have reproached him for having traveled to Morocco this summer in the company of his daughter and that, according to him, he had left him “stranded and with his WhatsApp blocked.”

Furthermore, he insisted that he not make video calls so that he would not use them in the Police, while, in a threatening voice, he told him: “when we see each other you will find out.” I am going to explain this to you […] Something is going to happen to you,” he warned.