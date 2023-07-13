the tragic death of Aline Reynosoa young and talented doctor 28 years old, has shocked the community and sparked a series of demands for justice. Aline, who graduated from the Meritorious Autonomous University of Puebla (BUAP), was found dead in own home located in the Maravillas neighborhood of this city last Sunday.

Relatives, friends and feminist groups joined in a demonstration in front of the Puebla State Attorney General’s Office demanding that the “Anthony N”, victim’s doctor and partner, as the possible perpetrator of the femicide. With banners in hand and slogans loud, the protesters demanded that justice be done in the name of Aline, whose promising future was brutally cut short.

The loved ones of the young doctor expressed their concern about the possibility that the alleged perpetrator, currently in custody, could obtain his freedom due to the influence and economic power of his family, originally from Veracruz. They fear that the resources and contacts of Antonio's relatives could interfere in the legal process, preventing him from being held responsible as the alleged perpetrator in Aline's murder.

She would have discovered her boyfriend’s terrible secret

According to family accounts, Aline had shared with a relative her decision to end her relationship with Antonio. The reason for this determination was the discoveryof a terrible secret in which his partner had committed a prior murdermanaging to evade justice with the help of his family.

This revelation generated fear in Aline and those close to her, who fear that the network of medical contacts and the social status of the alleged perpetrator are used for their benefit, preventing justice for the murder of the young doctor. Apparently the couple of doctors were engaged.

The death of Aline Reynoso has once again awakened the call to action and the demand for profound changes in the judicial system, with the aim of guaranteeing the safety and lives of women.

The death of Aline Reynoso has once again awakened the call to action and the demand for profound changes in the judicial system, with the aim of guaranteeing the safety and lives of women.

It is critical that the authorities conduct a thorough and transparent investigation, ensuring that due process is followed and that justice is served in this case. Aline's memory and the pain of her loved ones deserve clear and forceful answers, as well as effective measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.