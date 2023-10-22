Joseph Felix Badio, the person who allegedly planned the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moisewas arrested this Thursday in Port-au-Prince, the Police informed EFE.

“He has been arrested,” was the brief confirmation to EFE from the Haitian Police spokesperson, Commissioner Gary Desrosiers, about the arrest of Felix Badio.

This former agent of the Anti-Corruption Unit who was dismissed for serious ethical misconduct was captured this afternoon locally inside a supermarket in Pétion-ville, in Port-au-Prince.

According to the investigation, Felix Badío is one of the main suspects in the murder of Moise in July 2021, an assassination that he allegedly planned.

Félix Badio was wanted by the Haitian National Policewhich had issued an arrest warrant against him.

According to official information, Moise was tortured and murdered in his private residence of the capital’s Pétion-ville sector by a group of mercenaries, mostly Colombians, on July 7, 2021, an attack in which his wife, first lady Martine Moise, was injured.

The team would have had the complicity of agents from the specialized units of the National Palace in charge of guaranteeing the security of the head of state at various levels.