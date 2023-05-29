Recently, it was revealed that the John Gabriel’s house in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahuawas outraged and that they even stole a stove, according to the statement of the former manager of the deceased artist.

After the facts became known, it was mentioned that the person responsible had successfully escaped from the place, but finally a man was arrested for said crime.

Apparently, the address of the interpreter of ‘noah noah‘ was stolen for two consecutive days, which is located at the border, being Friday when someone managed to enter the residence that Juan Gabriel bought from his mother.

According to reports from the local police, the woman who is in charge of attending the house of the Divo from Juarez He came out and it was the moment in which the criminals took the opportunity to enter the home.

The second day the crime was committed was last Saturday night, and according to information from the Prosecutor’s Office agents, the person responsible would have left a couple of forgotten things in the garden.

“Here were the shoes and it’s because I realized, they threw this bag away, it’s clothes… they had already taken the shoes, they belong to Juan Gabriel,” explained the woman who takes care of the artist’s house.

It should be noted that just a few hours later, the authorities were able to find the whereabouts of the presumed guiltybecause he was discovered selling Juan Gabriel items, including a jacket, a guitar, photographs, and a record.

