The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia carried out an investigation to clarify a sexual assault on a minor committed in Cieza, which has resulted in the identification, location and arrest of its alleged perpetrator.

The events took place at dawn in the urban area of ​​Cieza, when the victim, a minor, was heading towards her home and was violently assaulted by a young man who did not stop uttering lewd expressions at her while he violently grabbed her and tried to carry her away. to a dark container area.

At one point during the struggle, the minor managed to get away from her attacker and flee the scene, finding refuge in a cafeteria in the area where she told what had just happened to her.

A patrol from the Cieza Local Police arrived at the scene and found a mobile terminal and the minor’s sweatshirt on the ground, next to the containers.

Benemérita Citizen Security Prevention Officers took charge of the investigation of the events to clarify them. The first steps of the operation were carried out in the place where the attack had been committed, with the aim of collecting all possible evidence and identifying the perpetrator.

The investigations carried out allowed the civil guards of the Investigation Area to identify a young man, resident in the municipality, who was allegedly behind the authorship of the events investigated.

It turns out that the suspect had been identified by the Cieza Local Police two hours before the attack for making inappropriate comments to a waitress in an establishment.

Once all the necessary evidence was obtained, the Civil Guard established a search mechanism for the suspect that culminated in his location and arrest, as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of sexual assault, clarifying the crime in less than 48 hours from its commission.

The detainee and the proceedings carried out have been placed at the disposal of the Cieza Investigating Court, which ordered his imprisonment.