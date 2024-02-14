Agents of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection of Tabasco They arrested three menamong them, the subject who allegedly fired the shots in the Hope 52 club from the area of Tabasco 2000in Villahermosa, where three people lost their lives.

The detainees identified themselves as Romel Edison “N”, Antonio de Jesús “N”, and Joshua Elimelect “N”the latter, likely responsible for the homicide of the three people at the bar.

According to reports, they were arrested on the morning of Monday, February 12, during an operation carried out by the authorities. It was reported that Josué Elimelect “N” tried to flee, however he was injured after jumping over a fence.

What happened in the Tabasco den?

In the early hours of last Sunday, February 11, around 2:55 a.m., a fight broke out at the Hope 52 club. from the area of Tabasco 2000derived from an apparent discussion between two groups.

The establishment's security cameras captured the moment when some of the attendees began to argue at the entrance of the establishment, and although the security guards tried to stop the conflict, it escalated.

Later, a man dressed in black and with a black hat approached and fired three shots into the air to try to stop the fight, however, at that moment, a subject dressed in a white shirt and jeans shot him at close range. Likewise, he also shot several other people and then fled.

Three people were left dead at the scene and at least three others were injured.

Hours after what happened, the SSPC of Tabasco reported that seven men were arrested in connection with the confrontation at the aforementioned bar, all of them residing in Villahermosa.

A firearm and three vehicles were also seized, including a gray Jeep Cherokee truck with level 4 armor in which one of the detainees tried to escape.

Subsequently, the arrest of three subjects was revealed, including Josué Elimeletc “N”, allegedly responsible for the murder of the three people in the bar.