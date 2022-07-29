El Nayar, Nayarit.- A subject falls as presumed murderer of Margarito Díaz, Wixárika leader in the community of Aguamilpa de El Nayar, Nayarit, who was shot to death in his sleep at home.

The sacred land defender of the Wixarika community it was assassinated on September 8, 2018when a subject broke into his house to kill him shot while sleeping.

The Attorney General of Nayarit (FGE) reported that a suspect, Llimer Breide N., He was detained by security elements after the investigations carried out by the murder of Margarito since 2018.

The man was linked to the process and detained by criminal investigation agents, where his legal trial will be awaited, which will make it possible to know if he is pronounce a sentence of conviction or acquittal as decided by the control judge.

Margarito, 60, was environmental advocate and sacred territories belonging to the Wixárika community of Aguampila, in addition, it was considered a marakamethat is, a shaman.

In addition, he was president of Surveillance Council of the Wixárika Union of Ceremonial Centers of Jalisco, Durango and NayaritY defender of Lake Chapala in Jalisco and islands in San Blas, Nayarit and Alacrán.