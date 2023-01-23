The Ecuadorian Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, reported this Sunday the arrest of the alleged mastermind of the murder of Julio César Farachio, candidate for mayor of the coastal city of Salinas.

(Also: California shooting suspect dead, LAPD says)

“The great work of DINASED managed to capture the alleged mastermind behind the death of a candidate for mayor of Salinas,” Zapata said on his Twitter account, without further details.

The crime occurred while Farachio was carrying out political activities in the downtown area of ​​the José Luis Tamayo parish, in the Salinas canton.

In videos that circulated on social networks, it is observed that several people, who accompanied him during the tour, flags were placed to cover Farachio’s face.

According to preliminary information, two individuals aboard a motorcycle approached the victim and fired several shots at him before fleeing the scene seconds later.

(Also: Why are the marches in Peru putting maximum pressure on Dina Boluarte?)

The victimizers they would have abandoned the vehicle in that place to then flee in a taxi, indicated Lieutenant Colonel Carlos Mancheno.

“We express our feeling of regret at the death of lawyer Julio César Farachio Drouet, candidate for mayor of the Salinas canton for the alliance 2-3-35. May he rest in peace!”, said the National Electoral Council of the province of Santa Elena, where Salinas belongs.

and expressed his condolences to the family, friends and relatives of Farachio before the “violent act that took his life”.

The Salinas mayoral candidate was assassinated on Saturday, January 21. Photo: Twitter @paultutiven

What is known about the murder

Julio César Farachio, candidate for mayor of the Ecuadorian city of Salinas,

was assassinated this Saturday while holding a rally for his electoral campaignwith a view to the elections on February 5.

The crime occurred while he was carrying out political activities in the downtown area of ​​the José Luis Tamayo parish, in the Salinas canton.

(Keep reading: Why the interim government in Venezuela failed?)

“Police agents were mobilized to the place of the murder and fixed at least two ballistic indications. The bullet impacts were at head height.“, reported the newspaper El Universo before adding that the area was cordoned off to carry out the corresponding expert tests.

According to police information, two individuals aboard a motorcycle approached the victim and shot him several times before fleeing the scene seconds later.

A police investigation team advanced to the Eugenio Espejo neighborhood where they located the motorcycle, the newspaper reported.

EFE