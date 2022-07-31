sound- Jorge Alberto “N.”, alias “El Jois”, was apprehended when he was identified as the alleged material co-author of the crimes of femicide and aggravated abortion, against María Jesús.

The victim was deprived of life, on June 30, presumably for Jorge Enrique “N.”, alias “El Coque”, her sentimental partner, and Jorge Alberto “N.”, alias “El Jois”, who, apparently motivated by the addiction, distribution and sale of drugs in which they were involved, decided to deprive her of life and disappear her.

For the commission of the crimes of femicide and aggravated abortion, the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office obtained and executed the arrest warrants, first, against Jorge Enrique “N.”, alias “El Coque”, who, in his initial hearing, based on In the evidence presented by the Public Ministry Agent, he was linked to the process and in informal preventive detention, as a precautionary measure, and where the Judge also established a period of four months to conclude the complementary investigation.

Now the probable material co-perpetrator, Jorge Alberto “N.”, alias “El Jois”, was arrested, whom Investigative Agents of the National Anti-kidnapping Coordination (CONASE) in joint actions with elements of the AMIC Ministerial Criminal Investigation Agency of the Prosecutor’s Office of Justice of the State and personnel of the National Guard, completed the arrest warrant.

He was captured around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, aboard a 2002 white Cherokee line Jeep brand vehicle as he left a motel located near the Esperanza Police Station in the municipality de Cajeme, was accompanied by his wife.

Derived from the field and cabinet investigations, carried out by personnel from the Public Ministry Agency specializing in femicides, from the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office, regarding criminal case 903/2022, it was possible to identify Jorge Alberto “N.”, alias “El Jois”, as the alleged material co-author.

In addition, the evidence of the events that occurred on June 30 of the current year was obtained, when at approximately 2:00 a.m., allegedly Jorge Enrique “N.”, accompanied by his accomplice, Jorge Alberto “N.”, exercised physical violence against María Jesús, 19 years old and 20 weeks pregnant, who was transferred, against her will, to an uninhabited and erected property 400 meters from Chirahui street in the Amaneceres neighborhood, in this city .

At that site, both assailants used the firearms they were carrying to attack the victim and take his life. The Sonora Prosecutor’s Office continues with the investigations to collect all the evidence that will clarify the facts.