This Wednesday afternoon, the Querétaro State Prosecutor’s Officethrough his Twitter account, announced the Teresa’s arrest No, accused of shoot a teenager in the head inside a home on April 26.

The agency reported that they will work on the transfer of the alleged aggressor to present her before a judge and define her legal situation.

He attack on Mariana, 17 years old, occurred in the property identified as royal gate that belongs to municipality of Corregidorawhere two women met and began to argue and Teresa pulled out a gun and shot her partner’s ex.

Later he fled in a vehicle, arrived at a restaurant in the area, went into the bathroom to change his clothes and forgot a backpack, in which local staff, alerted by a customer who noticed Teresa suspicious, found a firearm.