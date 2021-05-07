French police this week arrested six members of a neo-Nazi group who were allegedly planning to carry out an attack on Freemasons in north-eastern France, according to the BFMTV television network.

The neo-Nazi group “Honor and Nation” had christened the operation the “Alsace project.” In their sights they had a Masonic lodge in Moselle, northeast of the country. Its members, who were arrested by the police on Tuesday, had carried out searches for explosives and had been observing the place, but, according to sources close to the investigation cited by the AFP agency, it did not seem that the attack was going to be imminent.

The National Antiterrorist Prosecutor’s Office opened in February a preliminary investigation into the activities of this neo-Nazi group. Of the six detainees, three of them, two men and one woman between the ages of 29 and 56, will go to court and the other three have been released. In the searches carried out by the police they found knives, ammunition and money, according to BFMTV.

Some detained members of this neo-Nazi group would have been in contact with Rémy Daillet, a Frenchman who has lived in Malaysia for several years and who uses social networks to spread conspiracy theories, according to the same source.

Daillet’s name recently appeared in the kidnapping case of Mia, an 8-year-old French girl who lived with her grandmother. Her mother, who had been removed from custody, allegedly commissioned the kidnapping of her daughter to men. The girl and her mother were finally located a week later in Switzerland. The mother was extradited to France and the minor returned to her grandmother.