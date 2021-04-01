The military were arrested again, after being released by a court in 2016. However, four of them were released on bail and the other three are being held in a military prison. They are accused of the 2014 massacre that left 22 people dead, allegedly executed at the hands of the security forces, according to human rights organizations.

More than six years after the Tlatlaya massacre, the Mexican authorities appear to be moving forward with the accountability of those allegedly responsible. In mid-March, a court issued the arrest warrant for seven soldiers involved in the events, a decision that took 16 months to be processed, according to the Miguel Agustín Pro Juárez AC Human Rights Center, known as Centro Prodh.

“The Unitary Court had to order that the arrest warrant be issued against the military. This order remained unfulfilled for 16 months,” the NGO denounced.

The men had already been acquitted between 2015 and 2016 by another court that alleged lack of evidence, but thanks to the insistence of the victims’ families, the investigations continued and they were captured again.

“The re-apprehension of those responsible is relevant. It would not have happened without the perseverance of the victims and without the control of the Judicial Power over the investigation,” concluded the Prodh Center.

Even so, on March 26, four of them were released on bail, although the authorities assure that they continue to be investigated. The other three remain in a military prison.

All are accused of improper exercise of public service, but three also face homicide charges. At least 22 people died in the massacre.

What happened on June 30, 2014 in Tlatlaya?

This is a case of violation of human rights, presumably by the Mexican authorities themselves. The then Government of Enrique Peña Nieto delivered an initial version in which it indicated that the deceased were alleged criminals who died in the middle of an armed confrontation with the military, in the municipality of Tlatlaya, in the state of Mexico, adjacent to the capital of the country.

However, one of the three survivors turned the investigation around when he submitted a completely different version. According to the witness’s account, only one civilian died in the confrontation with the uniformed men and the others were killed after being questioned.

Soldiers patrol the entrance to the municipality of Tlatlaya where at least 22 people died, suspected members of a drug cartel, allegedly in a confrontation with members of the Mexican Army, on June 30, 2014. © AFP / Beatriz Rodríguez

According to a report by the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH), the military executed at least 15 of the 22 people found dead in an abandoned warehouse.

However, the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) always refuted the existence of executions and supported the initial version of the Government.

Until 2019 and after an injunction against the order for the release of these soldiers, a Collegiate Court decided to take into account the testimonies of the victims and an expert opinion that had been rejected.

Tlatlaya case: they ask to investigate the “chain of command”

The Prodh Center argued that the re-apprehension of those involved is relevant, but it believes that there was a “chain of command” that ordered the executions, so it calls for the investigations to delve into this matter.

“It is still essential that the number of victims be fully determined and that the chain of command of the kill order be investigated,” said the non-profit civil association.

This social organization legally represents Clara Gómez, a survivor of that massacre.

With EFE and local media