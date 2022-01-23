Oaxaca.- Security elements arrested 3 men when they were in the tourist neighborhood of Jalatlaco, in the state of Oaxaca, who brought with them a total of 7 million pesos in cash, as well as several bank checks that could not be credited.

It was the night of last Saturday, January 22, when the head of the Secretariat of Citizen Security, Mobility and Civil Protection, Raúl Ávila Ibarra, announced that the detention of the subjects was carried out after the application of the “Safe Neighborhood” operation, which had the support of the Urban Group of Special Forces (GUFE).

The Secretary of Security reported that, while driving along Antequera Street, almost on the corner of Calle de la República, the elements observed three men in a suspicious attitude, who were aboard two motorcycles, who, upon seeing the policemen, were evasive, which is why the authorities chose to carry out a routine check, which was answered by the three subjects with samples of aggressiveness.

As a result of this, the uniformed men proceeded to capture the three individuals, noticing at that moment that the three were carrying backpacks inside which cash was found (7 million pesos) and bank checks. The detainees could not prove the lawful origin of what was found.

Both the detained persons, as well as the checks, the money and the motorcycles were made available to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) of Oaxaca, an organization that will be in charge of determining the legal situation of the men, suspecting that the cash they were carrying was destined to be used to finance some criminal action.