Keep.- Gerardo “N” was arrested during the early hours of this Friday by elements of the Criminal Investigation Agency for his alleged responsibility in the femicide of Mayra Lares, 28 years old. The now detainee was admitted to the separate rooms of the Rehabilitation Center (Cereso) number one in the capital of Coahuila.

This information was confirmed this weekend by the Coahuila State Attorney General’s Office. The agency investigates Mayra’s death as a femicide because she had a sentimental relationship with her alleged murderer, who apparently assaulted her to the point of taking her life in front of their daughters.

Crime.

Mayra died on the afternoon of Tuesday the 28th inside a house located in the Villa de Zaragoza neighborhood, after being the victim of a physical attack. It was the woman’s neighbors who alerted the authorities about the cries for help coming from her home.

Elements of the Municipal Police, paramedics from the Red Cross and agents of the Prosecutor's Office arrived at the scene. Upon arrival, they found the woman without vital signs and with traces of violence. In the first instance, it was believed that the woman died of strangulation.

Mayra’s body was transferred to the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo), where they performed a legal necropsy, which determined that she died of anoxemia secondary to suffocation, which was caused by the obstruction of the respiratory orifices. That is, the perpetrator covered her face until she stopped breathing.

The main suspect in the crime is his sentimental partner, who had a restraining order.