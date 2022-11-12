San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosí.- Four people posing as municipal police of Villa de AristaSan Luis Potosí, were detainees, after that, when requesting their information these they will not have registration on the platform of the institution.

According to the San Luis Potosí State Attorney General’s Office (FGESLP), it was elements of the State Civil Guard (GCE), who detected the people on the state highway to the aforementioned town.

Four subjects were traveling on said road aboard a supposed patrol of the municipal police of Villa de Arista, which did not had plates and had the initials of the “PF”which were used to name the already non-existent “Federal Police”, something that caught the attention of the GCE.

Once they were spotted and the stop was called, the officers reviewed the information provided in the police system, however, they did not found data that corroborated the belonging of the people to some of the corporations for which they were arrested.

Now Armando, 44 ​​years old, Luis, 24, Francisco, 27, and Fernando, 34, they are investigated for the probable commission of the crime of carrying a firearm and whatever results, with the corresponding authority determining their legal situation.

In the operation, three special 38-caliber weapons were secured; a Taurus brand gun; two nine-millimeter caliber submachine guns; an AM-15 multi-caliber 300 gun; four magazines with 40 useful cartridges, 27 of them caliber 38 s and 13 nine millimeters and four long gun magazines with 25 cartridges as well as tactical equipment.