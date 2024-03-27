They arrest 'El Wacho', investigated after the discovery of 13 bodies in Pesquería, Nuevo León

Elements of Civil Force Nuevo León arrested Miguel Ángel “N”, alias “El Wacho”20 years old, who is allegedly involved in the homicide of 13 people whose bodies were located last week in the municipality of Pesquería.

State agents arrested “El Wacho” in the streets of the Jardines neighborhood, the municipality of Guadalupe, during an operation carried out yesterday, Tuesday, March 26.

At the time of his arrest, a short firearm supplied for the exclusive use of the army, an alarm case, 41 doses of apparent marijuana, cash, a cell phone and 11 apparent glass wrappers were confiscated.

As will be remembered, the bodies of 13 people were located on the night of March 20, inside and outside of a gold-colored 2024 Honda Odyssey pickup truck, which was burned, in a vacant lot located on the side of the road to Ojo de Agua.

According to the State Attorney General's Office, the bodies were scattered among the mountains, some in a state of decomposition.

It turned out that the vehicle in question belonged to the IMSS radiologist Ricardo L., who was reported missing since last February 22 of this year.

According to reports, Miguel Ángel “El Wacho”is also investigated for other high-impact incidents and crimes committed in the metropolitan area and surrounding areas.