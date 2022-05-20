Los Mochis.- After being discharged from injuries caused by the same, Carlos Adrián “V” was arrested, who was issued an arrest warrant by the Crime of Aggravated Femicide by reason of kinship by Affinitycommitted against his wife Martha Angélica “R” occurred on May 13 in Ranchito de Inzunza, Guasave.

In addition also sand he is accused of attempted femicide and attempted murder since the subject also hit his mother-in-law and father-in-law with a baseball bat.

Elements of the Unit Specialized in Arrest Orders, dependent on this State Attorney General’s Office, kept the subject under surveillance, since after depriving his wife of his life,

He sustained serious injuries that kept him hospitalized.

Personnel from the Unit Specialized in Violence against Women, the Family and Groups in Situations of Vulnerability, collected the necessary evidence with which to prosecute an investigation folder and obtain an arrest warrant that was issued by the Control Judge for the central-north region.

Once he recovered from his injuries, the order was carried out and he was arrested when he was leaving the IMSS hospital emergency room ramp and was admitted to the Penitentiary Center of the Central-North Region.

This Friday, May 20, the Initial Hearing of criminal case 113/2022 will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Regional Criminal Justice Headquarters, north zone.