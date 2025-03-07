The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested a professor from the Villa Romana de la Garriga Institute for alleged sexual aggressions to minors, as he has advanced The 9 Nou. The man was arrested for a first complaint on February 20, but was provisionally released with a departure from the victim of 500 meters and the prohibition of communicating with her and approaching in the center. As acn has learned, There are at least six complaints against the same teacher.

The Department of Education has reported that he separated the teaching man after having knowledge of the first complaint and has guaranteed that he is monitoring the case. In addition, he has activated the relevant protocols and has “supported those affected.” They have also added that right now There is an investigation of the Catalan police in progress.

Second complaint for sexual assault in the Garriga

The case of this teacher is the second that transcends this week and affects schools in La Garriga. Last Wednesday it was made public that a professor of the Sant Lluís Gonçana school had been denounced for sexually harassing and assaulting a student.