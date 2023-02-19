Mexico.- A worker from Rotor Flight, companies that provided maintenance to the helicopter where he died Martha Erika Alonsoformer governor of Puebla, and her husband Raphael Moreno Valleywas arrested for her alleged responsibility in the crash of the aircraft.

According to the Puebla State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), the worker of said company was arrested more than four years after that plane crash in which Alonso’s private secretary, Héctor Baltazar, and two pilots named Roberto Cope and Marco Antonio Tavera.

Iris Cristina “N”, 45 years old, He was located in Veracruz, so the process for his apprehension was carried out with the Prosecutor’s Office of that state. However, it will be in Puebla where his legal situation is determined.

She will be tried for the crimes of homicide by way of guilt, damage to another’s property by way of guilt and false statements given before an authority.

For the same facts, five more people remain in preventive detention, derived from the investigations carried out by the Attorney General of the State of Puebla in relation to the case.

At the end of January 2023, Jose Antonio Vazquez Toralesowner of Rotor Flight Services, the company in charge of maintaining the aircraft, was released after being in prison since December 2018.

The Puebla Prosecutor, Gilberto Higuera Bernal, indicated that there is compelling evidence against the woman who fell into the hands of state justice on February 15.

“We believe that we have sufficient evidence to prove his responsibility,” he told reporters.

The two former governors of Puebla and their three companions died on December 24, 2018, after the Agusta model A-109 helicopter with registration XEQBON collapsed.