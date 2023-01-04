Fresnillo, Zacatecas.- Christian Adam “N” was arrested in Fresnillo, ZacatecaYes, accused of aggravated kidnapping and Wanted by Durango authorities.

The events occurred this January 3 on the mining colony, where police corporations implemented a capture operation.

Through a bulletin, shared by the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), it was announced the arrest of the alleged kidnapper.

It was detailed that the National Anti-Kidnapping Coordination (CONASE) and the Zacatecas Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in Combating Kidnapping (FECS) complied with the arrest warrant released by a judge.

Implementing an operative in coordination with the Unit to Combat Kidnapping (UECS) of the State of Durango, in the Minera neighborhood, Fresnillo managed to capture Christian Adam “N”.

The statement detailed that the detainee received a medical certification.

Later he was handed over to elements of the Durango State Attorney General’s Office.

In this way, he moved to the neighboring state where he made himself available to the judicial authorities.