Ciudad Juárez—The Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry in the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office, a man who allegedly caused damage to a pumper in the Las Haciendas neighborhood, on Sunday afternoon.

This is Andrés EP, 44 years old, whom witnesses point out as the person responsible for shooting at the business located on Hacienda Central and Hacienda Valsequilla streets, due to a problem with the person in charge of the business.

Police arrested the probable offender, who escaped aboard a white Ford F150 truck, which was located within the same residential area.

A 12-gauge shotgun with a fired cartridge and two tools was seized from him, a situation that brought him before the Public Ministry, accused of damage and attempted homicide.