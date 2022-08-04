Querétaro, Querétaro.- The alleged femicide was captured, according to the investigations he stabbed the woman and then fled, the victim died on the way to the hospital product of injuries.

The Prosecutor’s Office Specialized in the Investigation and Prosecution of the Crime of Femicide Through a press release, it was announced that the capture of the subject was achieved, due to his probable participation in the femicide that was registered in the past. July 31st in the municipality of the marquisQueretaro.

From the investigations undertaken by the Prosecutor’s Office it is known that the woman lost her life when she was transferred by her relatives to receive medical attention, after the injuries caused by their ex partner.

At the time of learning of the criminal act, the Specialized Femicide Prosecutor activated the investigation protocols with a gender perspective, going to and processing the place where the body was found, as well as the place where she was attacked.

From these investigations it was possible to obtain identification data of the probable femicide, for which it was requested that the respective arrest warrant be issued.

The victim’s body was transferred to the Forensic Medical Service, so that medical-legal examinations could be carried out, which established the cause of death.

It was obtained as a result that the woman died due to a secondary anemia and the wounds produced by a sharp weapon.

The FGE also reports that from the first contact with the family they have been given comprehensive care, through the State Commission for Victim Care.

The detainee is available to the judicial authority, so that in the next few hours, in an initial hearing, his link to the process for the crime of femicide is requested.