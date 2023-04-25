Jalisco.- Agents of the Motorized Squad arrested an alleged person responsible for causing fires in various parts of the Zapopan area.

This, as part of the Drought Operation in Zapopan, is reported in a bulletin.

The agents managed to arrest them when they were conducting a surveillance tour in the vicinity of the highway to Saltillo.

The detainee is 26 years old, who allegedly caused several fires in the area. They seized a container with an apparently flammable substance, as well as several lighters, it was detailed.

At the scene of the fire, forest brigade members, personnel from the Zapopan Municipal Civil Protection and Fire Department Coordination and the “Halcón” Aerotactic Squadron of the Zapopan Police Station, worked to combat and extinguish the fire.

The detainee and objects were sent to the Public Ministry of the Environmental Crimes Area, to determine their legal situation.

There are seven detainees