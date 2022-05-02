Omar García Harfuch, head of the Secretariat for Citizen Security of Mexico City reported that The man who attacked a young man in a restaurant with a rock is already arrested of the Roma colony.

(You might be interested in: Debanhi Escobar: nobody checked the motel’s cisterns, according to the Prosecutor’s Office)

The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) indicated that the probable perpetrator was arrested on Avenida de los Insurgentes Sur.

(You might be interested in: Debanhi Escobar: although they investigate femicide, they outline that it was an accident)

“After a preventive review, doses of apparent cocaine were secured, for which he will be transferred to the agent of the Public Ministry in Cuauhtémoc -II, for the corresponding investigations of the case”, reads an information card.

This was the aggression against a young man in the restaurant

⚠️ WARNING of STRONG images. Today they attacked the son of a friend in Taquearte de Álv Obregón col. ROME. He is in serious condition at the San Angel Inn Chap hospital. We need help from a criminal and the authorities help us find the aggressor. RT Please! #NoMoreViolence pic.twitter.com/N2d3OcOUqc – Irene Levy (@soyirenelevy) May 2, 2022

A video circulating on social networks shows the moment when a group of people was inside the Taquearte restaurant, located on Álvaro Obregón Avenue in the Roma neighborhood, in Mexico City; a man arrives and hits one of the diners in the back with a rock on the head.

The 44-second video was shared by EL UNIVERSAL columnist Irene Levy, on her Twitter account, who assured that the beaten young man is the son of a friend and is in serious condition at the San Angel Inn Chapultepec hospital.

“Today they attacked the son of a friend in Taquearte de Álv Obregón col. ROME. He is in serious condition at the San Angel Inn Chap hospital, ”he wrote in his account.

In the video it looks like After beating the young man, the aggressor comes out and it is seen how another man chases him and claims him, but he runs away and immediately people come to support the wounded.

So Irene Levy asked for help to find the whereabouts of the attacker. “We need help from a criminal and the authorities help us find the aggressor. RT Please! #NoMasViolencia”, she requested her.

Complaint to the authorities

Derived from the complaint made by Irene Levy on social networks, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (@FiscaliaCDMX) contacted her to provide “personalized attention”.

“Good evening, we are sorry for what happened. We have contacted you via MD to provide you with personalized attention,” they responded to the columnist’s tweet.

It would be a man of Central American origin

The head of the Citizen Security Secretariat, Omar García Harfuch, reported in the morning that they were looking for the subject who threw the rock at a minor’s head while eating with his family in a restaurant in the Roma neighborhood.

García Harfuch pointed out that the aggressor would be a man of Central American origin.



Through his social networks, the head of the Police said that the subject attacked the minor for no reason.

“We will immediately inform your arrest,” García Harfuch wrote on networks.

The video has generated multiple reactions of rejection and against the person who attacked the young man inside the taqueria.

THE UNIVERSAL (GDA)

More world news:

-The United States rules out inviting Cuba to the Summit of the Americas

-Vladimir Putin: what is known about his possible health problems

-‘Proxy war’: what is it and why does Russia say that NATO started it?