They arrest an activist for spraying a private jet in Ibiza in protest for “climatic injustice”

An activist of the vegetable future climate organization was arrested last night, around 11 pm, in a routine control of the Civil Guard in Eivissa to weigh on it an order of search and capture for spraying with biodegradable paint a private jet during a protest carried out in summer of 2023 against the “climate injustice.” After being questioned, this Sunday has been released with charges.

As reported by the environmental organization, the activist was arrested while returning home to work as a doctor. As reported, Eivissa’s Court of Instruction 1 put her in search and capture “without ever notified of any requirement.”

Specifically, the facts took place during the morning of July 14, 2023, when Three vegetable and one activists from Extinction Rebellion entered the landing floor of the island airportthey sprayed a private ‘jet’ biodegradable paint and stuck to it, within the framework of the campaign Jets and Yachts, The Party’s Over (Private aircraft and yachts, the party is over).

Through this symbolic action, climatic activists demanded the prohibition of private jets and the elimination of luxury emissions, “responsible for a disproportionate and avoidable carbon footprint.”

Specifically, the carbon footprint of private airplanes is ten times higher than that emitted by commercial passenger aircraft on average and fifty times more polluting than trains, According to a transport & Environment reportan organization that advocates emission -free mobility and with a minimum impact on the environment and climate, which figure the heritage of private jet owners at about 1.3 billion euros. CO2 emissions of a four -hour private flight are equivalent to the total broadcasts consumed by a person’s average in a whole year, the study stands out.

In addition, despite the impact that private aviation has on the climate, it is not subject to taxes in most European countries due to the tax exemptions in the EU carbon price system. The fuel used, the kerosene, is still not taxed, although the national laws could change since the European Commission presented, on July 14, 2021, a package of thirteen legislative proposals with the aim of fulfilling the commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% in 2030, which include rates and taxes on pollution. Spain, as well as numerous countries such as France, Belgium and the Netherlands, however, for leaving air and sea transport out of the ‘green tax

The campaign, they point out from the entity, was promoted with the objective of making visible the “climatic injustice generated by the luxury emissions that”, in their opinion, “benefit only a small elite while the rest of the population undergoes the consequences of climate change.”

Vegetable future claims to the government, in addition, to derive the subsidies that currently allocate to the livestock “to the promotion of social and ecologically responsible alternatives based on vegetables.” In this sense, it advocates adapting the agri -food system to a context of “climate chaos” in which it is necessary not to exceed the temperature increase limit of 1.5º degrees -with with respect to pre -industrial levels -as the Paris Agreement marks. The scientific consensus considers, the activists point out, that these levels will be exceeded during this decade. “We don’t stop beating temperature increase records,” they recriminate.

Several days before the protest at Eivissa airport, two members of the vegetable future appeared outside the mythical Pachá disco and sprayed the two cherries of the premises symbol with agave symbol. “It is an icon and a symbol of the island, recognized globally,” he explained to Eldiario.es the same activist who was arrested last night. “Although it is not a symbol of luxury and tourism of 1%, it is an icon of what unsustainable tourism represents,” he said.

Climate activists argue that these types of actions in emblematic premises are much more shocking than if they are carried out in front of the Department or Ministry of Environment of a City Council or Autonomous Government. “If you know the Pachá brand and you see that there are people who have thrown cherry cherry syrup, it catches your attention and it is much more likely that you stop to find out why they are doing that,” reasons another activist of the movement that advocates for non -violent civil disobedience.