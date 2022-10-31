A total of 28 people were arrested for being alleged ticket scalpers for him event of Big prize from Mexico City of the Formula 1.

The detention of these people occurred during the weekend by personnel of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC), who were in the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez of the Iztacalco mayor’s office.

People were captured by capital elements reselling tickets to those interested in attending the event.

security authorities of the Mexico City they implemented a safety device to avoid the ticket resale of the Grand Prix, held at the capital of the country.

Between the detainees there are men, women and minors, who implanted administrative offenses.

The officers of the SSC of the Mexico City assured the detainees 22 accreditations of apparently counterfeit staffas well as 18 Formula 1 tickets.

Likewise, the detainees were presented before the corresponding authoritywho will determine their legal status and the sanction To make.