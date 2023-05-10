The Morelos Prosecutor’s Office announced the link to process against two people, a woman and a man identified as Eudis “N” and María “N”, who allegedly kidnapped and committed the crime of homicide against the brother of the deputy Macrina Vallejo.

the body of deceased was located on a dirt road in the municipality of xochitepecbelonging to the state of Morelos, on April 17, for which reason the corresponding investigations began, which allowed the determination of the arrested as alleged perpetrators of the homicide.

The reason for the kidnapping was to collect a reward from the deputy in order to free his brother, according to Uriel Carmona, the prosecutor assigned to the case.