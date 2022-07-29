Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison, both 67, have been charged by authorities with stealing the identities of two people killed in Texas more than two decades ago. It is suspected that they would have been spies trained by the KGB, the Russian security agency.

According to the court file published last Friday, July 22, in the local Hawaiian media ‘The Daily Beast’, the names they took were of two babies who had died in the state of Texas: Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague.

Walter Primrose would have been born in Texas and Gwynn Morrison in Virginia, but they both went to the same school in Texas, later studying at the same university. After graduating in 1979, just a year later they decided to get married and by 1981 they had bought their first house.

The Honolulu authorities recorded this data, as the alleged criminals moved to Hawaii after assuming their false identities. Investigators said, according to local media ‘The Daily Beast’, that Primrose and Morrison illegally obtained birth records of deceased babies who were born in the United States.

“They have been perpetrating criminal acts ever since,” authorities explained in the complaint.

The beginning of his criminal life

A State Department special agent said in an affidavit that Primrose and Morrison would have lost their Texas home because they defaulted on their mortgage payments. They suspect that for this reason, in 1987 they decided to assume the identities of the deceased babies.

Primrose became Bobby Fort and Gwynn Morrison became Julie Montague. The man joined the Coast Guard in Hawaii, and had a long career with law enforcement. He was an aviation electrical technician who retired in 2016.

The real Bobby Fort passed away before he was a year old. Photo: United States Department of State

In addition, he was able to acquire an identity card, driver’s license and even a passport by posing as Bobby Fort. Through his work with the Coast Guard he also acquired security clearances with the United States Army.

For his part, Morrison playing Julie Montague obtained three passports under the false identity. And they even asked for medical benefits from the Army, but this would become the end of her fraudulent life, because that was when the authorities realized the inconsistencies in the documents of the couple in their sixties.

Possible KGB spies?

According to the statements of the US authorities, the two older adults are too dangerous to be released. Well, one of the theories around their fraud scheme is that the couple would have been part of the Russian security agency, the KGB.

In Primrose and Morrison’s arrest memo, published by ‘The Daily Beast’, it reads that Federal agents found photographs in the home of the detainees dressed in uniforms identified as belonging to the KGB.

The real Julie Montague passed away in Texas in 1968 with just a few months to live. Photo: United States Department of State

For now, the couple faces criminal charges for aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit a crime against the United States and fraudulent statement in a passport application. For these crimes they could receive a combined sentence of 22 years in prison if convicted.

The legal team of the alleged spies has not made any statements regarding the case.

