National Police agents proceeded to arrest a 24-year-old man of Spanish nationality for a simulation of a crime. This man went to the police station accompanied by his mother and filed a complaint. He stated that he woke up at 4:00 p.m. next to some containers, without underwear and missing some belongings. The young man indicated that he did not remember anything of what happened the night before and presented a medical report from the hospital in which he stated that he suspected he had been a victim of sexual abuse, which is why he was examined by the forensic doctor.

The investigations carried out by the UFAM were able to determine the falsity of the denounced facts, and he was subsequently arrested for a simulation of a crime. The agents were able to conclude that he had filed the complaint to justify his absence from an examination that he had to have attended that same morning. The invoice for the expenses derived from the assistance provided to this person in the hospital amounts to more than 1,000 euros that could be claimed