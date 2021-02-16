The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia developed in Caravaca de la Cruz operation ‘Colombi’, an investigation aimed at clarifying various burglaries committed in homes, which resulted in the identification, location and arrest of a young neighbor of the locality, as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of robbery with force and damages. After the operation, which is framed in the ‘Plan against theft in homes’, the Benemérita has so far clarified a dozen crimes committed in homes on the outskirts of the Caracas municipality, although it does not rule out the implication of the now arrested in more crimes .

Citizen Security Prevention officers of the Civil Guard opened the operation at the beginning of the year, after detecting the commission of several crimes against property, mostly robberies with force inside the home, in the outskirts of Caravaca de la Cruz. The first steps of the operation were carried out in two directions. The investigation work focused on obtaining all the possible indications about the way of committing the thefts and their perpetrators, for which exhaustive technical-ocular inspections were carried out in the houses for this purpose.

At the same time, surveillance devices were established in the area where the most robberies were committed, mainly in homes scattered around the outskirts of the municipality, with the aim of preventing the commission of more robberies and, where appropriate, frustrating them with the arrest of the perpetrators. One of these devices paid off when a Citizen Security Prevention patrol of La Benemérita detected a young man, a resident of the town, wandering around one of the areas most prone to this type of crime.

One of the pigeons found by the Benemérita that the detainee allegedly stole. / GC

After their identification, the civil guards verified the suspect’s belongings and found six sports pigeons, ringed with reference to the Royal Spanish Federation of Colombiculture, which shortly after it was found that they had just been stolen, for which they proceeded to their arrest as alleged perpetrator of the crime of robbery at home.

The investigation shows that the now arrested man allegedly carried out the robberies using force and climbed to access the houses, in which he stole any object of value with rapid commercialization in the illicit market. So far, since the operation remains open, the Civil Guard has clarified a dozen crimes, not ruling out the implication of the detainee in more criminal acts. The detainee –Spanish, 20 years old and a resident of Caravaca de la Cruz–, the recovered effects and the proceedings carried out were made available to the Examining Court of Caravaca de la Cruz (Murcia).